Tanzania: Tcaa Certifies Bell 505 Aircraft

THE Tanzania Civil Aviation Authority (TCAA) has accepted Bell 505 aircraft for airworthiness certification in the country, making it the sixth country in Africa to certify the aircraft.

Managing Director for Africa and Middle East, Sameer Rehman, said "The Bell 505, a Bell Textron Inc company is renowned world over for delivering best in class value to our customers, and now, with TCAA's type acceptance, we are excited to serve the needs of Tanzania with the latest in helicopter technology."

With superior visibility from every seat low cost of operations and the availability of multi-mission configurations the Bell 505 is the perfect platform from which to explore Tanzania's natural beauty, while also serving the daily needs of charter and tourism operators, search and rescue, and para-public organizations.

"The Bell ownership experience is coupled with our award-winning and industry-leading aftermarket support," he said.

Type certified for operations up to 22,500 feet density altitude following the completion of high-altitude testing in Nepal in mid-2019, the Bell 505 has seen more than 260 worldwide deliveries with more than 45,000 flight hours logged since its first delivery in March 2017.

With a speed of 125 knots (232 kilometers per hour) and a useful load of 1,500 pounds (680 kilograms), the Bell 505 is designed to be safe and easy to fly while providing significant value to the operator.

The certification of the Bell 505 comes at a time where the company is proudly celebrating its 85th anniversary.

A milestone that marks a rich history and a bright future for the aviation industry. With the 505, Bell will do its part to support Tanzania's aviation operations in the months to come.