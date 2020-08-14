Sudan: Defense and Security Council Hails Sudan Negotiation Team On Renaissance Dam.

13 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Defense and Security Council, on Thursday, lauded Sudan negotiation team on Renaissance Dam and its positive stances since the start of the negotiations which were appreciated by the regional and international communities.

The council heard to reports on the developments of the negotiation file and its impacts on Sudan, assuring the negotiations under the umbrella of the African Union will allow reaching solutions hat satisfy the demands of the concerned parties.

The council also, affirmed the necessity for reaching binding agreement on the filling and operation of the dam, as well as, the future projects on the Blue Nile according to the AU report.

The Council called on all sectors of the Sudanese people to deal with this issue as of utmost importance, and is directly related to the national interests of the Sudanese people.

