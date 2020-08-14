Tanzania: Simba's Champions Week On Track

SIMBA yesterday unveiled Champions Week, an eventful week prior to the Simba Day occasion to be held on August 22nd at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium and Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

This was disclosed by the club's Information Officer Haji Manara who said due to changes of fixtures last season, they have opted to push forward the Simba Day event which is celebrated annually from August 8th to 22nd .

"We have visualised that this time around, using Benjamin Mkapa Stadium alone will not be enough that is why the day will be hosted by two venues including Uhuru Stadium where big screens will be installed for people to follow the entire occasion," Manara said.

He added that the name of the team they will face to climax the Simba Day event will be revealed on Monday next week during a press briefing.

According to Manara, the Champions Week begins today with three events to be held such as showing off the new logo of the club, introducing the new team kit they will use next season plus parading the new players to be featured in the 2020/21 league season.

"Initially, we used to show our new kits when playing the Community Shield game but this time around, we have made some changes. "The new logo we want to introduce will be specifically to go along with the demands of the modern football and this is usually done by other big clubs like Manchester United, Chelsea and others," remarked Manara.

He again declared that tomorrow, the club members and supporters will do cleaning works at the Indian Ocean Coast of Selander Bridge and requested more Simba fans to partake in the exercise.

On Sunday, Manara requested the club's branch leaders across the city and other members for prayers to be held at the club's headquarters located at Kariakoo.

Furthermore, the outspoken Manara disclosed that on Monday and Tuesday, apart from naming the team they will face on Simba Day, they will also visit various tourism attraction areas in the city.

"We want to supplement govornment's effort of promoting domestic tourism that is why we have set aside the two days to accomplish that mission," he said.

On Wednesday, Manara said together with the club's main sponsors SportPesa, they will visit different street football teams to give them sport gears.

According to him, the remaining days before Saturday will be used for blood donation and he called upon many Simba fans to actively donate blood to save lives of people admitted in hospitals.