South Sudan: Government Negotiators On Security Arrangements Arrive in Juba

13 August 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Government negotiation delegation on the Security Arrangements led by the Defense Minister, General, Yassin Ibrahim arrived, Thursday, in Juba to continue the negotiation with the armed struggle movements.

The negotiators were received by the South Sudan State Defense Minister, Angelina Tenig, Minister of Investment, Member of Southern Mediation Team, Dhio Mattuk and a number of the leaderships of the armed struggle movements.

Defense Minister affirmed in press statements the importance of realization of peace and political stability, referring that the security arrangements talks were started by the former Defense Minister, the late, LT-General, Jamal Omar.

He thanked he government of the South Sudan State and all the partners for sponsoring and supporting the peace process, adding that the talks are progressing well.

Meanwhile the Member of the Southern Mediation Team welcomed the delegation, referring the completion of the negotiation on all political files, except, the security arrangements.

"We can say that, by the arrival of the delegation, the Sudanese peace talks, are now, heading to its final stages to signing a comprehensive peace agreement in the country.

