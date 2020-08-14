Ghana: Armed Robbers Gun Down Pastor At Ejisu-Tikrom

13 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Suspected robbers have shot and killed the head pastor of the Jehovah Nissi Evangelical Ministry branch at Ejisu-Tikrom in Ashanti, on Wednesday.

The pastor, Reverend Maxwell Attakorah, 44, was killed at his residence at Anyinam Kegyase, in the Nhyiaeso constituency of Ashanti at about 3:00am.

Members of the church, family, and neighbours are yet to come out of the shock.

Associate Pastor of the church, Douglas Sarfo, indicated that, "I received a phone call from my pastor (the deceased)'s wife and she told me Pastor Maxwell Attakorah has been shot dead by armed robbers."

Quoting the wife, Pastor Sarfo said, "the robbers rushed to the bedroom of the deceased and ordered them to bring their money."

Pastor Sarfo indicated that the wife said she struggled with them and was able to escape.

After the suspects left, "I quickly rushed to the house and saw Pastor Maxwell Attakorah's lifeless body lying on the floor."

The deceased was said to have been shot in the shoulder by the robbers who were said to have taken nothing from the house.

A police source at Ahenema Kokoben confirmed the incident saying investigations into the matter have commenced.

Meanwhile, the body of the pastor has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.