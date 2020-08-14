Ghana: Armed Robbers Gun Down Pastor At Ejisu-Tikrom

Kumasi — Suspected robbers have shot and killed the head pastor of the Jehovah Nissi Evangelical Ministry branch at Ejisu-Tikrom in Ashanti, on Wednesday.

The pastor, Reverend Maxwell Attakorah, 44, was killed at his residence at Anyinam Kegyase, in the Nhyiaeso constituency of Ashanti at about 3:00am.

Members of the church, family, and neighbours are yet to come out of the shock.

Associate Pastor of the church, Douglas Sarfo, indicated that, "I received a phone call from my pastor (the deceased)'s wife and she told me Pastor Maxwell Attakorah has been shot dead by armed robbers."

Quoting the wife, Pastor Sarfo said, "the robbers rushed to the bedroom of the deceased and ordered them to bring their money."

Pastor Sarfo indicated that the wife said she struggled with them and was able to escape.

After the suspects left, "I quickly rushed to the house and saw Pastor Maxwell Attakorah's lifeless body lying on the floor."

The deceased was said to have been shot in the shoulder by the robbers who were said to have taken nothing from the house.

A police source at Ahenema Kokoben confirmed the incident saying investigations into the matter have commenced.

Meanwhile, the body of the pastor has been deposited at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) for autopsy.