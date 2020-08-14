Ghana: Ho Police Launch Hunt for Swindler

13 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Alberto Mario Noretti

Ho — Michael Brako Danso, described by the police as a self-styled job recruitment agent in the Agotime-Ziope District of the Volta Region is on the run, following allegations that he swindled at least two job seekers of more than GH₵60,000 under the pretext of finding them jobs.

Danso, 35, was said to have been operating his scam since June, 2017.

A source close to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho, disclosed these to the Ghanaian Times last Friday.

It said that in one instance, Danso took an amount of GH₵14, 500 from one woman, Cynthia Dufe, a casual cleaner in Kpando, with the assurance to secure her a job in any government institution of her choice.

However, after obtaining the amount from the woman, Danso went into hiding, said the source.

Danso, in another instance, was said to have succeeded in obtaining GH₵ 50,000 from a victim in Ho under the pretext of finding a job for him.

He was also said to have duped another person of a large amount of money at Kpetoe with a similar promise.

Several attempts by the police to trace the fugitive since last year have turned futile.

Subsequently, the Regional Criminal Investigations Department (CID) has declared him wanted and gazetted for him to be arrested to assist in investigations into the cases.

Meanwhile, the Kpetoe District Magistrate Court has issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Danso in connection with one case of defrauding by false pretence.

The police believe that Danso could be hiding in Tema or Achiase, and appealed to the public to assist with information on Danso.

