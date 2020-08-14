Ghana: 'Ghana Election Watch' Project Launched

13 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Jemima Esinam Kuatsinu

A non-governmental organisation, Kandifo Institute, has launched a non-partisan project aimed at educating electorates about the history of elections in Ghana.

The project, known as the "Ghana Election Watch" can be accessed on https://ghanaelectionswatch.com also seeks to provide essential election related information and news to electorates.

Launching the website for the project in Accra, the Executive Director of the institute, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah said the country could plunge into chaos if political actors failed to provide the right information.

According to him, Ghana's multi-party democracy had matured since the coming into force of the 1992 Constitution and underscored the need for the country to continue to deepen the political, economic and social architecture for prosperity.

Mr Boakye-Danquah identified lack of good leadership as the bane of Ghana's development and said it was time the nation elect leaders with proven leadership skills and integrity to man the affairs of the nation.

Often, he noted that political parties engage in needless machinations and personal attacks instead of focusing on issue-based politics that could better the lives of the electorates.

He said the country could further deepen its democratic gains as it moves towards the December 7 polls for the eighth time this year.

He stated that the website would continue to keep electorates educated and informed through the analysis of proposed plans, policies, electoral data to enable the electorate to make an informed decision on whom to vote for on December 7.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Mega Web Services, Mawuli Dzaka said the site had the manifestos of political parties that participated in all elections as well as how they fared in the various constituencies and in the regions.

"We will update the website as time goes on to keep our readers abreast with current issues in our electoral space," he said.

A board member of the institute, Dr Kojo Mensah-Abrampa said information was important in every aspect of the society especially for the upcoming elections.

He urged political parties, youth, and members of the public to use the website to learn and make informed decisions on electoral issues.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Ghanaian Times

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.