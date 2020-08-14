Ghana: 10 Arrested for Rioting At Teshie

13 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Anita Nyarko-Yirenkyi

Ten people have been arrested by the police for violence at Teshie in Accra.

The suspects (names withheld) are currently in custody, and assisting in police investigations.

The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Accra Regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge told the Ghanaian Times in Accra yesterday.

She said the suspects were arrested for engaging in offensive conduct and disrupting peace at Teshie.

DSP Tenge said the arrest came at the backdrop of some rampaging youth numbering about 30 who took to the streets of Teshie disturbing the peace of residents.

She said on August 10, 2020, the youth armed with bottles, stones missiles and other offensive weapons attempted vandalising properties amid chanting of war songs.

The Police PRO said the agitation is believed to have been a reaction to a directive seeking to ban the celebration of this year's Homowo festival at Teshie due to the coronavirus disease (COVID- 19).

"This directive did not go down well with some youth, who took to the streets to express their displeasure towards the traditional authorities," she said

DSP Tenge cautioned the public to desist from acts of violence, adding that the police would not condone acts of lawlessness that has tendencies to breach the public peace.

