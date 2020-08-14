Ghana: Joseph Yamin Bemoans Lack of Quality Players in GPL

13 August 2020
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Former Deputy Youth and Sports Minister, Joseph Yamin says the Ghana Premier League (GPL) currently lack quality players to make it competitive.

According to him, Premier League clubs cannot boast of players who have exceptional qualities that can convince football loving fans to troop to the stadium during match days.

He told Kumasi based Agyenkwa FM that the domestic topflight league is struggling due to lack of quality players.

"In some years back, we were having players like Emmanuel Osei Kuffuor, Charles Taylor, Ishmael Addo and the likes. All these players had quality which made the supporters go to the stadium in their numbers. At the time, the league also attracted a lot of sponsors because of the kind of players that were in the system"

"Nowadays, a chunck of our players with quality are leaving because of low salaries and it's affecting our league big time" he said.

