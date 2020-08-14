Ghana: Prudential Bank Supports Covid-19 National Trust Fund With Gh¢ 200,000

Prudential Bank Limited has donated an amount of GH¢ 200,000.00 to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund in Accra.

This is in addition to earlier donations made by the indigenous bank to the Ghana Association of Bankers, Ghana Tourism Authority, Ghana Immigration Service, and the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking at a short ceremony at the Jubilee House, the Managing Director of Prudential Bank, Mr. John K. Addo said the donation was to complement government's efforts to combat the pandemic as the fight against the disease requires the collective effort of the entire citizenry.

Mr Addo who was accompanied by the board chairperson of the bank said it was necessary to minimise the negative impact of the disease on livelihoods, businesses and the economy as a whole, hence the decision by the bank to support this cause.

Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi, a member of the Board of Trustees of the COVID-19 Trust Fund, who received the donation thanked the bank for the kind gesture.

He also used the opportunity to appeal to other corporate institutions to support the fund saying that the success of the fight is for the benefit of all.