Mauritius: Local Author Portrays African Youth As the Prime Resource for Africa's Progress

14 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

A book entitled 'Contemporary African Issues: Demystifying Regional Integration and African Youth' written by local author, Mr Chelvin Ramasamy, was launched, yesterday, by the President of the Republic of Mauritius, Mr Prithvirajsing Roopun. The book launch ceremony was held at the City Council of Port-Louis.

The book aims at passing on a message to African youth that they are the generation with the potential to change the course of history for the betterment of humanity. It delineates the ways young people can be propelled as the driving force for the growth and progress of the African continent, which is paramount for the transformation of Africa into the global powerhouse of the future in line with the goal of the African Union's Agenda 2063.

In his address, President Roopun congratulated Mr Ramasamy for having published the book, while underlining that he fully supports such initiatives from local writers. According to him, writing a book is a daring initiative and is most importantly a noble act of sharing. He lauded the determination of the young writer as well as his passion for the cause of youth empowerment and advocacy for Pan Africanism and continental integration.

The book provides a critical insight of regional integration within the African continent along with the challenges faced and possible solutions, he indicated.

Speaking about the key themes of the book, namely regional integration and the rising potential of African youth, the President highlighted that regional integration has been key to the socioeconomic progress and development of Mauritius. African youth have the potential to drive the development agenda of the continent, and should be encouraged to take the lead to change the future and to help build a prosperous Africa, he said. It is critical to develop among them a sense of belonging and patriotism, he added.

Africa, President Roopun observed, which was previously referred to as the black continent is today, in fact, the continent of the future with 60% of its population currently under 25 years old, while the rest of the world is battling against an ageing population. Hence, African youth represent an asset which can drive future growth at global level, he emphasised.

He dwelt on numerous challenges affecting African countries, including the high level of unemployment and skilled migration. Additionally, President Roopun underpinned the need to empower young people and give them the proper environment and opportunities that nurture their potential, and enable them to evolve and participate in decision making at all levels.

Moreover, he indicated that it is crucial to probe into the respective realities and challenges of each African country and come up with concerted actions to strengthen the process of regional integration across the whole continent. 'In this endeavour, we should harness the human capital that represents the youth to tap into new means to propel development and make optimum use of new technologies', he highlighted.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.