Mauritius: Nef - Women Empowered to Become Home-Based Entrepreneurs

press release

One hundred women, sixty from Mauritius and forty from Rodrigues, received yesterday, certificates and toolkits, after having successfully completed a basic training course in the production of Eco-Bags which was funded to the tune of Rs 1 079 600. A certificate presentation ceremony was held at the seat of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF) in Port Louis. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NEF, Mr Jean François Chaumière, was present.

The training course, spanning over a one-year period, benefitted from the financial assistance of the New Zealand Funds and the National Empowerment Funds. The beneficiaries were given the opportunity to learn new skills and eventually find a job so that they can generate revenue for themselves as well as for their families and become financially independent.

In his address, Mr Chaumière lauded the initiative of the New Zealand Government, the National Cooperative College and the NEF which, he said, is geared towards integrating the most vulnerable in the socioeconomic activity of the Republic of Mauritius and improving their life chances. According to him, while these organisations are doing their best to support the vulnerable, it is equally important for each and every one to strive for financial stability and independence.

Mr Chaumière pointed out that start-up tools such as sewing machines and other kits have been provided to participants after having successfully completed the training. The aim was to boost their home-based entrepreneurship skills and activities, he stated.

The CEO highlighted that the NEF will act as facilitator to help these women obtain their Business Registration Number. They will also be supported in establishing a network with economic operators to market their eco-bags or invited to participate in local expo-sales, he indicated.