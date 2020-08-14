Mauritius: Nef - Women Empowered to Become Home-Based Entrepreneurs

14 August 2020
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

One hundred women, sixty from Mauritius and forty from Rodrigues, received yesterday, certificates and toolkits, after having successfully completed a basic training course in the production of Eco-Bags which was funded to the tune of Rs 1 079 600. A certificate presentation ceremony was held at the seat of the National Empowerment Foundation (NEF) in Port Louis. The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the NEF, Mr Jean François Chaumière, was present.

The training course, spanning over a one-year period, benefitted from the financial assistance of the New Zealand Funds and the National Empowerment Funds. The beneficiaries were given the opportunity to learn new skills and eventually find a job so that they can generate revenue for themselves as well as for their families and become financially independent.

In his address, Mr Chaumière lauded the initiative of the New Zealand Government, the National Cooperative College and the NEF which, he said, is geared towards integrating the most vulnerable in the socioeconomic activity of the Republic of Mauritius and improving their life chances. According to him, while these organisations are doing their best to support the vulnerable, it is equally important for each and every one to strive for financial stability and independence.

Mr Chaumière pointed out that start-up tools such as sewing machines and other kits have been provided to participants after having successfully completed the training. The aim was to boost their home-based entrepreneurship skills and activities, he stated.

The CEO highlighted that the NEF will act as facilitator to help these women obtain their Business Registration Number. They will also be supported in establishing a network with economic operators to market their eco-bags or invited to participate in local expo-sales, he indicated.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Government of Mauritius

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.