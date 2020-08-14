Tanzania: PM - Ensure Schools Have Desks Within Two Weeks

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has issued two weeks ultimatum to Coast Regional Commissioner, Eng, Evarist Ndikilo, Mkuranga District Commissioner, Filbert Sanga and the area District Executive Director (DED) to ensure Mwarusembe Secondary and Primary Schools are served with enough desks.

The Premier gave the directive after an impromptu visit to Mwarusebe Primary and Secondary Schools, where he learnt that their students were studying while sitting on the floors.

"I am giving you (forementioned leaders) two weeks, when I come back here; I want to see students sitting on desks. If the situation is like this in these schools located along the main road, what about those in remote areas," posed Mr Majaliwa.

He said despite the region leading with a number of industries, it was still lacking set strategies on how to get enough desks for its students' population.

In the course, the premier directed the regional authorities to meet the investors in the area, and ask for support especially in the education sector.

In a separate development, Mr Majaliwa assured Mafia District residents that the government was still in the process of constructing for them a new ferry that would start operations soon.

He made the assurance, while inspecting the construction of the ferry that is taking place at Songoro workshop in Kigamboni, Dar es Salaam, adding that: "The government is doing everything in its capacity to end transport woes in the district. "I would like to assure Mafia residents that this problem would soon be over... the construction of the ferry has reached a good stage and soon would be handed over to the wananchi (public)."

He said the boat will ply Mafia-Nyamisati routes in the region unlike the current one they use from Zanzibar and plies the areas three times a week.

"At the moment, the ferry from Zanzibar will continue to be used in the area until the new is completed, because I have come to see this progress of the new ferry... the government is committed to ensuring that there are no transport problems anymore in Mafia and other areas in the country," he pointed out.

On employment, the Premier said the government has been creating a good environment for job opportunities to flourish, and people engage in various economic activities.

In a related development, Mr Majaliwa expressed his satisfaction at the way the residents were engaging in different economic activities, saying: "I have seen a number of Tanzanians from the management to technicians working in this project; it is exciting to see people participating in resolving employment challenges."

Meanwhile, Mr Majaliwa has directed the Tanzania Shipping Agencies Corporation (TASAC) to work closely with Songoro and see into it that the ferry construction becomes a success.

He said TASAC must make sure they provide permits in all stages after its inspections to avoid causing unnecessary problems and delays, when the project would have been completed.

Commenting on the ferry construction, Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency (TEMESA) Chief Executive Officer, Eng Japhet Maselle said it has reached 83 per cent and by next month it would be completed.

He said apart from resolving transport problems; the ferry would also facilitate trade activities and boost economy in the area.

The ferry that would carry 200 passengers, 10 cars and cargo on completion would cost 5.2bn/-, but so far the contractor has been paid 4.2bn/- estimated as 80 per cent.