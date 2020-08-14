Liberia: NEC Launches CVE Campaign for SSE, Referendum Aug. 14

14 August 2020
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

The National Elections Commission (NEC) will launch the Civic and Voter Education campaign for the 2020 Special Senatorial Election (SSE) and Constitutional Referendum today Friday August 14, 2020.

According to a release from NEC on its official page, the CVE launch is a traditional ceremony by the NEC ahead of elections for the purpose of enhancing awareness among voters for them to turn out, from all walks of life, and vote.

NEC says the Voter Roll Update (VRU) for the 2020 SSE and Referendum will run from September 1-15, while the elections of both the SSE and Referendum will be on December 8, 2020.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Copyright © 2020 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

