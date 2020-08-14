Liberia: The Salvation Army School System Makes Learning Easier Launches E-Learning App for Students

-As Head of Mission Lt. Col. Samuel Mkami Challenged Students To Take Advantage

In an effort to make learning easier for students in The Salvation Army Liberia, Sierra Leone, and Guinea Command School System on Tuesday launched an educational eLearning app at its headquarters on 17th Street, Sinkor, Monrovia.

The App which is called Weeglo INC, according to the Head of Mission of The Salvation Army Liberia and Sierra Leone (GUINEA) Command will make learning easier for students with the Salvation Army School System in all of its schools in six of the fifteen counties of Liberia.

Lieut. Col. Samuel Mkami speaking during the launch of the program App disclosed that the discussion to have the electronic learning facilities for students started back in the year 2018 when he was appointed as head of mission of the Salvation Army Liberia, Sierra Leone and Guinea Command.

He challenged students, teachers, and parents to use the website when they are sitting home, walking along the road, in school and everywhere by doing so according to him will make them great and enable them develop Liberia and the world at large.

The Salvation Army Head of Mission noted that in Africa, Africans see reading like an insult therefore many Africans are not interested in reading unless nationals of other continents adding that Africans are only interested in socializing rather than reading things that will improve them and develop their continent.

According to him, the website is intended to promote the reading abilities of students in Liberia, noting that when you choose the Salvation Army School System you are choosing the right school in the Republic of Liberia.

Speaking earlier, Director Massaquoi disclosed that the app is built in a special way that enables students' access their lessons without using data, something he noted that is less expensive to use. The Salvation Army School System Director of Education wants students attending all the Salvation Army schools in the Republic of Liberia take serious the app which will make learning easier for them, adding that the notes of all major subjects have been included on the Weeglo App.

Speaking further Director Massaquoi disclosed that the app was developed by an alumnus of the William Booth High school, Thomas Guwor, who is currently based in the United States of Liberia who decided to assist his brothers and sisters attending the Salvation Army School System in Liberia.

Making further clarification, the Salvation Army School System Director of Education stressed that when the app is down loaded from the google play store there is no need for data to access notes, past questions from the West African Examination Council and other related materials.

Director David S. Massaquoi Sr., further disclosed that as time the School System is planning to equip the app with free library and other learning materials that will enable students get all that they will need to improve their learning.

Also speaking on behalf all principals of the Salvation Army School System, the Principal of the William Booth High School, Mr. Siapha Crawford lauded the leaders of the Salvation Army Liberia Command for making learning easier for students of the School System.

Speaking further the William Booth Principal noted that the Salvation Army School System is in the business of producing great people in the Liberian Society and the world at large, disclosing that he taught the developer of the App Thomas Guwor who is presently based in the United States of America. "I thank God for The Salvation Army in Liberia", he concluded.

At the same time, representatives of the teachers and Students, Mr. Archie Bono and student Moses Flomo respectively praised the leadership of the Salvation Army School System through the Director of Education for the eLearning program.

The program marking the official launch of the eLearning program brought together the Leadership of the Command, the Education Secretariat staff, principals, teachers and students of the various Salvation Army Schools in Liberia.

NEWS REPORTER

Alphonso Toweh

Alphonso has been in the profession for over twenty years. He has worked for many international media outlets including: West Africa Magazine, Africa Week Magazine, African Observer and did occasional reporting for CNN, BBC World Service, Sunday Times, NPR, Radio Deutchewells, Radio Netherlands. He is the current correspondent for Reuters. Mr. Toweh holds first MA with honors in International Relations and a candidate for second master in International Peace studies and Conflict Resolution.