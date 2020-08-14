Liberia: VP Taylor's Office Unaware She Tests Covid-19 Positive

Bong — The Office of Vice President Jewel Howard - Taylor through its communication department says Madam Taylor has a respiratory illness, but does not know whether she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Phillip Singbeh, the Deputy Press Secretary in the Office of the Vice President told our Bong County correspondent via telephone interview that medical report signifies that Madam Howard - Taylor suffers respiratory illness.

Mr. Singbeh says he cannot confirm nor deny that the VP is Covid-19 positive. However Mr. Singbeh indicates that Vice President Taylor is positively responding to her treatment, according to a report from the specialist hospital in Ghana where she is admitted.

Mr. Singbeh has condemned critics of VP Taylor who continue to frown at the action of the Vice President for leaving the country to further seek medical attention elsewhere. He says it was advised by doctors in Liberia for Madam Taylor to travel to Ghana for proper treatment.

"Sometimes we need to stop politicizing everything and speak to the reality. The fact here is that the VP is not the only person to seek medical treatment abroad," he says.

Mr. Singbeh wants those criticizing the vice president to stop, saying it's normal for an official to leave his or her country [for medication].

Phillip has called on Liberians to have VP Taylor in their prayers instead of complaining on why she left Liberia to seek medical attention elsewhere.

Madam Howard Taylor was earlier admitted at the Aspen Medical Facility, in Sinkor, Monrovia, on Friday, 7 August due to respiratory complications.

Having traveled to Ghana, media report says she has been quarantined in the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra where she is undergoing treatment having tested positive for Covid-19.

Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) is the premier health-care facility in Ghana. Located in Accra, it is the only public tertiary hospital in the southern part of the, reports say.