Liberia: Withhold LACC Funding

As the disgraced Nigerian born Ndubusi Nwabudike remain adamant to vacate the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) as head, lawmakers here have written for the withholding of further funding to the anti-graft body until he is removed.

The lawmakers, Montserrado County Electoral District #4 Representative Rustonlyn Suacoco Dennis and River Gee County Electoral District#3 Representative Francis Dopoh in a joint communication to the Plenary of the House of Representatives requested the withholding of the operational funds of the LACC and a freeze on the salaries and benefits of Cllr. Nwabudike.

The communication dated August 11, states that the action is predicated upon the controversies surrounding Cllr. Nwabudike's nationality or his alleged fraud of citizenship as it engulf the LACC's integrity.

"We would appreciate if all issues surrounding the alleged fraud of citizenship be resolved before any operational allotment is made to the LACC as this may damage the reputation of this integrity institution. Kindly note that only Liberian citizens are to serve on the LACC commission," the communication read.

The letter comes days after State Minister Nathaniel McGill claimed that president Weah could not dismiss a man's whose integrity is now being questioned- hiding under a tenure clause which the Weah government is bend on stepping aside.

The self-proclaimed Liberian failed to establish his citizenship here during his confirmation hearing to head the National Elections Commission in early April 2020 Cllr. Nwabudike nominated by President George Weah on Friday March 21, during his confirmation lied about almost everything including his naturalization papers, date of birth, and references.

His testimonies before senators and documents he tendered in as evidence during his confirmation hearings were all replete with inconsistencies. President George Weah withdrew his nomination days after senators halted further confirmation hearings.

His stay at the LACC where he had been serving before his failed nomination to head the NEC has come under public scrutiny with nearly every politician except those from the ruling party asking the President Weah to cut him loose.

The Liberian National Bar Association of which he was a member barely two months ago expelled him from the LNBA, which after describing him as a fake individual and hence should not be allowed a day in Liberia to be considered a citizen.

"The mere fact that the Petitioner (Cllr. Nwabudike) has failed and neglected to prove his Citizenship before the House of Senate during his confirmation hearing and up to present has still failed to do so, he has justified sufficiently that he has never been a citizen of Liberia but rather a faked individual and should not be allowed a day in Liberia to be considered citizen." The LNBA wrote in a motion as intervener to buttress Government's motion after Nwabudike took the matter before the Civil Law Court.

Cllr. Nwabudike filed a thirteen counts petition for Declaratory Judgment before the Civil Law Court after Criminal Court 'B' revealed that they were unable to locate his citizenship document.

Up to the time of his expulsion from the LNBA Friday, 19 June, the disgraced official continued to chair the Liberia LACC, a position reserved for Liberians, despite failing to prove he is a naturalized Liberian.