Liberia: Law Students Extend Solidarity to Lebanese Community in Liberia As Nation Deals With Devastating August 4 Explosion

Monrovia — Beneficiaries of the World Lebanese Cultural Union's scholarship program at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law, University of Liberia have extended a message of solidarity to the people of Lebanon following the devasting explosion in Beirut.

The group of law students, who have received financial assistance from the WLCU for their school fees since their respective enrollment at the Law School, say they are sadden by the events and are in prayers with the families of victims and people of Lebanon as they respond to the impact of the disaster.

On Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the world watched in total shock images of massive destruction from two devastating explosions at the Port of Beirut, in the Capital of Lebanon, leaving over 200 persons dead, more than 6,000 injured and several thousands homeless.

The explosions, which are said to be linked to tons of ammonium nitrate that had been stored at the Beirut Port, have resulted in damages of approximately US$15 billion, according to media reports.

"It is against this backdrop that we the beneficiaries of the World Lebanese Cultural Union scholarship fund at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of law, have decided to reach out in solidarity to express our deepest condolences to the Lebanese Community here in Liberia, for this devastating loss of monumental proportion," the law students said in a statement released on Tuesday in Monrovia.

"Over the years, you have help kept our dreams alive. Many of us have benefited, at one point or the other, from the goodwill of nationals of Lebanon through their cooperative efforts of members of the World Lebanese Cultural Union in bringing financial relief to needy and outstanding students of the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law through its scholarship fund drive".

The statement further underscores the important role the Lebanese community in Liberia continues to play in the development of Liberia including "standing with needy law students for many years" despite the economic challenges the business community endures.

"Regardless the economic down turns, your community has remained committed in your quest to help build the capacity of Liberians aspiring to become future legal luminaries," the students stressed.

"We cherish the friendship that both countries share, and pray that the ripple effects of these recent explosions will not escalate to destabilize Lebanon any further, but that the experience, though disturbing, will set the pace for reconciliation that will guide the road to National recovery."

Meanwhile, the beneficiaries of the WLCU financial assistance program at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law have also urged the world to rally support for the city of Beirut and its people as they struggle to deal with this devastating situation.

"We call on our own government and world powers to support and aid Lebanon at this period of dire need, in the most timely and efficient manner so assistance will go quickly and directly to where it is most needed," they said.

"Long live Liberia- Lebanon friendship. Long live the World Lebanese Cultural Union and the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law friendship. Our hearts are with you in this period of great loss."