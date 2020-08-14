Liberia: Pres. Weah Signs Book of Condolence for Beirut Blast Victims

13 August 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of Liberia, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah on Thursday, August 13, 2020, signed the book of condolence for victims of Beirut blast.

Signing the book of condolence at the Lebanese Embassy in Sinkor, Monrovia, the Liberian Leader asked Almighty Allah to give eternal rest to the souls of the dead and those of all faithful departed.

Leading an array of Government ministers, Pres. Weah extended his thoughts and prayers to the families of those who died and wished the injured a full recovery.

Following the blast earlier this month, the Liberian Leader sent a message of condolence to H.E. Michel Aoun, President of the Republic of Lebanon, expressing his condolences for the horrific tragedy on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia.

The Liberian Leader further expressed hope that President Aoun and the people of Lebanon will find the strength to emerge stronger and more united during this difficult period and to begin the arduous task of rebuilding and healing.

Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

