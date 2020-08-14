Nigeria: 'Govt Boosting Youth Growth'

14 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

The Minister of Youth and Sport Development, Sunday Dare has reiterated the government's commitment toward youth empowerment in the country.

Speaking during a courtesy visit by the leadership of the Nigerian Youth Parliament (NYP), the minister expressed confidence that the Federal Government was making concerted efforts to keep the youths busy.

"Beyond this ministry, you have more than 10 other ministries doing one thing or other for the Nigerian youths."

With the establishment of the Nigerian Youth Investment Fund, Dare noted that it would lift the youths out of unemployment and out of poverty.

"Our interest beyond digital training is to make sure that we turn our youths into entrepreneurs. They can become wealth creators, employers of labour," he said.

He reiterated that the ministry would continue to work with the NYP in a constructive way.

He said, "I am a fan of the Nigerian youth. I believe they are not a problem, they are a resource to be harnessed."

Speaking on the NYP being scrapped because of funding limitations, he said, "We'll explore other means of funding. We'll also provide the necessary letters to key people."

The NYP Speaker, Mubarak Mijinyawa commended the minister for his commitment to youth development.

"We are organising workshops, seminars for our fellow youths especially in the rural communities," he said.

