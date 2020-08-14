Cameroon: Tackling Covid-19 - Protective Masks Remains Compulsory

Prime Minister Joseph Dion Ngute on August 13, 2020 chaired the Inter-ministerial Committee meeting focused on the effectiveness of the care protocol and wearing of face masks.

The government of Cameroon has continued to emphasis on the compulsory wearing of protective face masks in public spaces as one of the key effective ways of fighting against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Prime Minister, Head of Government, Joseph Dion Ngute on August 13, 2020 through videoconferencing chaired the nineteenth session of the weekly meeting of the Inter-ministerial Committee in charge of evaluating and monitoring the implementation of government's response strategy against the COVID-19 pandemic with focus on the care protocol administered to patients, an evaluation of the wearing of protective face masks in public spaces and the situation of the pandemic. It emerged from the report of the Minister of Public Health, Manaouda Malachie that Cameroon has made great strides in treating the pandemic judging from statistics. As at August 13, 2020, Cameroon had recorded 18,118 positive cases of the pandemic and 16,540 people were declared cured, registering a treatment rate of 91.2 per cent with 401 deaths. The Minister used the occasion to talk on the effectiveness of the care protocole using hydroxichloroquine as one of the molecules, stating that the treatment takes into account the health state of the patient.

Despite the strides recorded in the treatment of the pandemic, government is bent on eradicating the virus with one of the key means being the respect of the restrictive measure of compulsory wearing protective face masks in public spaces. In this connection, the Minister of Mines, Industry and Technological Development, Gabriel Dodo Ndoke reported on the availability of the protective masks and their compliance with standards set by the Standards and Quality Agency. He said local production had increased even though some of the masks did not meet the set standards.

The respect of the prescription of the Head of State, Paul Biya relating to the wearing of the protective face masks in public places has so far remained a bone of contention. For the measure to be effective, the Prime Minister on May 7, 2020 handed down to the Minister of Decentralisation and Local Development, Georges Elanga Obam, the instruction of the President of the Republic, Paul Biya directed to mayors and municipal councillors. As per the instruction, they had to brainstorm, deliberate and take decisions with regard to the enforcement of the measure of wearing the protective face masks in public places and sanction on violators. Decentralisation and Local Development Minister therefore reported on the implementation of the instruction which from observation has been largely violated. The Prime Minister instructed coordinated action and synergy as the effective adherance to the measure will lead to the greater containing of the spread of the coronavirus in the country.