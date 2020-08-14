Cameroon: Bangem Council - Striving for Covid-19 Free Municipality

Though the two cases that were detected had long been treated and they returned to normal life, the council remains vigilant against the propagation of the pandemic.

The Mayor of Bangem Council in Kupe Muanenguba Division, Ekungwe Christopher, on July 31, 2020 declared his municipality is freed from the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic. That two cases were detected in Bangem Municipality but had long been treated and they are now going about their businesses in the community unperturbed. With the Municipality now COVID-19 free, the Bangem Council has rather intensified the fight against its propagation. To arrive at this level of success, the Bangem Council created awareness in all its communities about the existence of COVID-19, how dangerous it is and how to prevent it from propagating through the various measures recommended by the government and World Health Organisation. The Council insisted that all its inhabitants wear nose masks regularly and wash their hands constantly.

For the masses to effectively implement the COVID-19 messages that have been preached, the Council has donated thousands of face masks, laundry soap, hand sanitizers, Carmel water among others to the population. Hand washing containers have been placed at major junctions to enable people wash their hands at all times. Mayor Ekungwe Christopher celebrated that their efforts were boosted by the Head of State who sent to them a large consignment of anti-COVID-19 materials. Elite of Bangem, NGOs and elite associations especially those abroad, have intervened by donating anti-COVID-19 materials to the Council which were in turn shared to the population.

Before the advent of Coronavirus pandemic, Bangem Council had been struggling on its feet due to the sociopolitical crisis that has rocked the North West and South West Regions since late November 2016. The mayor said the coming of COVID-19 has worsened things for them. That there are so many things they would like to do like the construction of control post at the various entry points to the town but their revenue does not permit. That they depend almost entirely on what they get from the State in terms of Council added taxes.