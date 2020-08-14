Cameroon: Muyuka Gruesome Killing - Search for Perpetrators Intensifies

The video of the macabre act that went viral on social media showed separatists butchering a woman on the tarmac with her hands tied behind her.

On Tuesday August 11, 2020, about 1pm a group of separatists brutally murdered a woman in Makanga Quarter in Muyuka Town. With the victims hands tied behind, the separatists had pulled her brutally on the tarmac before butchering her with a machete. Speaking in broken English, they called the victim a blackleg. In committing the macabre the separatists videotaped the gruesome scene and posted on social media. Since then there has been a global outcry to that act of barbarism.

The following day, South West Governor Bernard Okalia Bilai convened a crisis meeting in his office. Participants included administrative authorities, locally elected officials, traditional rulers, civil society organisation, human rights, forces of Law and Order, and the media. Speaking in the crisis meeting, the Governor denounced the act and described it as extreme barbarism and violence on a defenceless woman. The participants condemned unanimously the cruel act on mankind by another mankind. International humanitarian organisations, civil society organisations, Non-Governmental Organisations all joined their voices to condemn the macabre melted on that woman and also said no to other acts of barbarism perpetuated in the Region by separatists.

Governor Okalia Bilai also extended his condolences and those of the State to the bereaved family. He assured participants that appropriate measures have been taken to identify and track down the authors of the hideous crime and to bring them before the law. The Governor said the government has guaranteed the protection and security of the citizens and their property. He encouraged all the inhabitants in the South West Region to work together with the forces of Law and Order. That they (Inhabitants) also have a role to play in the search of peace and return to normalcy. They were also urged to collaborate with humanitarian agencies.

