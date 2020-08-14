South Africa: Gigaba, Molefe, Gama, Pita and Singh Were Leaving Gupta House With Bags of Money, Say Witnesses

14 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Three witnesses have told of high-ranking officials visiting the Gupta home in Saxonwold, Johannesburg - and leaving with bags of cash.

Malusi Gigaba, Siyabonga Gama, Garry Pita, Brian Molefe and Anoj Singh all, at various times, came out of the Gupta family's Saxonwold residence carrying bags of cash, three witnesses testified at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Thursday.

The witnesses say their lives are in danger, with one being SMSed that he should stop giving evidence or "your family won't find a piece of you".

They testified in camera with their names redacted from any affidavits given. They were also given extensive protection while they were testifying, said the chairperson of the commission, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Witness 1, a security officer at Transnet, testified about former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO) Brian Molefe and his trips to the home of the Gupta family in Saxonwold, Johannesburg, and to the Midrand offices of Gupta family business Sahara Computers, and hotels including the Michelangelo, Protea Hotel and the Fire and Ice in Melrose Arch.

Witness 1 recalled about 14 trips to meetings with the Guptas, either to Saxonwold, hotels or Sahara Computers. Eventually, he...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

