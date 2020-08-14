Nigeria: Fear As Erosion Threatens Bauchi Community

14 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Hassan Ibrahim, Bauchi

Residents of Tambari Housing Estate in Bauchi metropolis are living in fear over erosion that is currently threatening the area.

To this end, the residents have cried out to both the state and local governments for urgent intervention.

Speaking with journalists, the leader of the community, Abdullahi Shuaibu, said the erosion posed great danger to the area every rainy season.

"The erosion is threatening the whole estate. Nearby plots of land and houses are being submerged annually due to the large volume of water that passes through," Shuaibu said.

Ward head of Tambari Phase 2, Nu'uman Umar, said the erosion was caused by a stream known as 'Rafin Tambari,' stressing that the situation was becoming unbearable for the residents.

"Natural and human factors are gradually worsening the situation, thereby leading to expansion of the water channel.

"We attribute the problems to the activities of tipper and pick-up drivers who evacuate sand from the stream for construction purposes while all efforts to address the trend have so far proved abortive," he said.

The residents appealed to the state government to urgently look into the problems or seek the intervention of the federal government in tackling the erosion.

