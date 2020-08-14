Kenya's Recent Ban On the Export of Donkey Skins to China Faces Legal Challenges

analysis

The expanding production of ejiao, a Chinese traditional medicine manufactured from donkey skins, has put a strain on donkey populations worldwide. In March 2020, Kenya became the latest African country to ban the export of donkey products, following pressure from farmers' lobbies and animal rights groups. In the wake of the ban, three Kenyan slaughterhouses took the government to court.

After licensing its first donkey abattoir in 2016, Kenya became an epicentre in Africa for the multimillion-dollar export of donkey skins to China. In China, donkey skins are processed into ejiao gelatin, a traditional medicine used in anti-ageing beauty products such as face creams. Ejiao is also believed to improve blood circulation and address reproductive issues.

But the growing demand for ejiao has resulted in a crisis for donkey populations in Kenya - there's been a spike in cases of donkey theft and widespread cross-border smuggling.

Between 2016 and 2018, more than 300,000 of Kenya's estimated 1.97 million donkeys were slaughtered - approximately 15% of the population. This drop in donkey populations has had a significant regional impact, as donkeys in East Africa continue to play a critical role in the transport sector, and in supporting farming and other livelihoods...