Nigeria: How I Battled With Coronavirus for Three Weeks - Minister

13 August 2020
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Adejumo Kabir

Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has narrated his experience of battling with the coronavirus infection for three weeks.

Mr Onyeama spoke during the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday.

"First of all. I will love to express my profound gratitude to the PTF and the media for the support I got in the last three weeks. I didn't work alone because you were checking up on me every single day and keeping my spirit high. I can't thank you enough further."

"I have to say that one of the things I was thinking about is that the PTF is like a military high command. It occurred to me that none have been tested positive. Maybe it was a good thing that a member of the team can now speak from experience and not just from hearing. COVID-19 is real. I used to have protection but it did not stop that."

The minister also spoke on stigmatisation of persons infected with the deadly virus.

"I will like to say that the issue of stigmatisation is nothing to be ashamed of. Anybody can get this virus and it is nothing to fear. It is not a death sentence. In my case, the moment I felt something different on a Friday, I was tested the following day but we don't have the capacity. I was discussing with the Minister of Health that if people cannot be tested sooner enough, they can recommend some medication. Don't feel it is anything shameful. Just treat it like any other sickness."

"I will like to use the opportunity to thank the medical crew in the isolation I was staying and very proud that they are Nigerians. We can be negative on ourselves but for the three weeks in isolation, I cannot speak more highly of our medical crew. The most agreeable. I could even go back there for weekends. I really congratulate them for the work they did."

PREMIUM TIMES, on Wednesday, reported that Mr Onyeama tested negative for coronavirus after three weeks in isolation.

He was confirmed positive on July 19 after his fourth Covid-19 test. He joined the list of prominent Nigerians who have contracted the virus.

Apart from officials who have tested positive and recovered from the virus, some others have died from complications caused by the virus.

