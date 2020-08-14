Nigeria: IHVN, ISN Commence Research On NCDs Among People Living With HIV/Aids

The Institute of Human Virology Nigeria (IHVN) and the ISN Medical have commenced research to ascertain the burden, prevalence and incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) among people living with HIV in Nigeria.

The research which will be done in five sites across the Federal Capital Territory, including Kubwa General Hospital, will have 200 PLWH registered, alongside another 200 people living without HIV, and they will be tested periodically for NCDs over a period of two years.

In a statement made available to THISDAY recently, the Acting Regional Sales Manager for ISN Medical, Vitalis Echebiri said Nigeria will benefit from the innovative scientific findings.

He said: "ISN, which sponsored the study, donated premium laboratory instruments and reagents worth over N25 million to the Kubwa General Hospital to further the research and promote quality medical diagnosis at the facility.

"Some of the instruments donated include Cobas c111 and AVL, with capacity to run over 40 tests including electrolytes, renal function, liver function, lipid profile, blood glucose, proteins and critical care.

"The Mindray BC5150 (a fully automated hematology analyser), Merck Lab Water unit and BD consumables were also donated. All the equipment will be stationed at Kubwa General Hospital and will become property of the hospital once the research is completed."

Starting with Kubwa Hospital as the first site, the research is expected to expand to other sites including University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Nyanya General Hospital, Asokoro District Hospital and Police Clinic.

Sharing her thoughts, the Executive Director, IHVN, Prof. Alash'le Abimiku said the aim was to characterise the burden, prevalence and incidence of non-communicable diseases in people living with HIV, adding that, "'people living with HIV are living longer, getting to that age when they develop non-communicable diseases".

Abimiku is the Executive Director of the International Research Centre of Excellence (IRCE), an arm of IHVN, conducting the study. She spoke through Dr. Elima Jedy-Agba, the coordinator of IRCE and co-investigator on the research project.

The Medical Director, Kubwa General Hospital, Dr Lasisi Muideen said,"It is a multi-centered study happening in many of our facilities.

The research will provide data that can help in more pro-active and effective management of these non-communicable diseases."