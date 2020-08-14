Kenya: Kakamega Assembly Goes on Early Recess Over Covid-19 Fears

The Kakamega County Assembly has adjourned for an early recess following fears that some members could have been infected with Covid-19.

There was panic at the county assembly on Wednesday after some members were admitted to hospital after falling ill on Monday.

Three members of the county assembly are reported to have been admitted in hospital.

Speaker Morris Buluma said the House business committee had recommended that proceedings be put off early to avoid exposing members to possible risk of coronavirus infections.

"We are yet to establish whether any members at the county assembly were infected with Covid-19. But we did not want to take any risks that could expose members to infections," said Mr Buluma.

The assembly was scheduled to break for recess on Thursday but adjourned on Tuesday, following a decision by the House business committee, chaired Mr Buluma.

Mr Kasaya Soita, the deputy speaker said: "We made the decision because three members were suspected of having contracted the virus and this would endanger the lives of their colleagues."

The county representatives have been attending meetings organised leaders in the region despite a ban on public gatherings.

Mr Bukuma said there plans to test all the MCAs and workers at the county assembly when the next session resumes.