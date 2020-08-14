Congo-Kinshasa: Four Die in Plane Crash

Pixabay
(file photo).
14 August 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Patrick Ilunga

Kinshasa — Four people died in a plane crash Thursday evening between Kalima, Maniema province and Bukavu in South Kivu.

This was confirmed by the Governor of South Kivu, Théo Kasi Ngwabidje, who said a probe will determine what caused the crash.

"I have just learned of the crash of an Agefreco Company plane which came from Kalima to Bukavu with 4 people on board. The investigation will determine the causes of the accident. I share the pain with the grieving families and present my most saddened condolences."

The plane took off from Kinkungwa airfield and disappeared from radar just after the pilot communicated with the Kavumu control tower in Bukavu.

It was 7 minutes before it landed, sources from Bukavu airport say.

In addition to the two crew members, the plane had two passengers and cargo on board.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.