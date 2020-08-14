Congo-Kinshasa: Four Die in Plane Crash

Kinshasa — Four people died in a plane crash Thursday evening between Kalima, Maniema province and Bukavu in South Kivu.

This was confirmed by the Governor of South Kivu, Théo Kasi Ngwabidje, who said a probe will determine what caused the crash.

"I have just learned of the crash of an Agefreco Company plane which came from Kalima to Bukavu with 4 people on board. The investigation will determine the causes of the accident. I share the pain with the grieving families and present my most saddened condolences."

The plane took off from Kinkungwa airfield and disappeared from radar just after the pilot communicated with the Kavumu control tower in Bukavu.

It was 7 minutes before it landed, sources from Bukavu airport say.

In addition to the two crew members, the plane had two passengers and cargo on board.