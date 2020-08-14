Tanzania: Mr Nice Bereaved

14 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Amina Wako

Former Bongo Flava singer Mr Nice is mourning the death of his step-mother.

According to the singer, his mother died on August 12; he, however, did not reveal the cause of her death.

R.I.P MY MOM... Guys nimempoteza Mama yangu mzazi(step mom) this morning ... . I have nothing to say bali ni kushukuru kwa kila jambo ... .mungu ilaze roho ya mama MALASWAY mahali pema Ameni..12th aug 2020

"R.I.P MY MOM... Guys nimempoteza Mama yangu mzazi(step mom) this morning ... . I have nothing to say bali ni kushukuru kwa kila jambo ... .mungu ilaze roho ya mama MALASWAY mahali pema Ameni..12th Aug 2020," he wrote on Instagram.

In July this year, it emerged that Mr Nice had relocated to Kenya and now lives in Kitengela.

Mr Nice, known for his Fagilia hit which hit the airwaves 15 years ago, left Tanzania two years ago after failing to compete against the likes of Diamond Platnumz and AliKiba.

He sought refuge in Uganda from where he accused his compatriots of always mocking him on social media.

The singer now says he has no plans to return to Tanzania, having settled in Kenya.

The singer has started recording a video in Machakos county and released his first comeback song 'I Believe In You'.

"I have been in Kenya for some time now and my business plan is tailored around here. Not Tanzania. I have been doing tours across the region including Rwanda and Sudan and I am convinced that the big business, musically speaking, is coming to Kenya," he told the Standard in an interview.

