Kenya: Covid-19 Caseload Nears 30,000 Mark With 580 New Cases

14 August 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Hilary Kimuyu

Kenya on Friday recorded 580 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the country's tally to 29,334.

Health CAS Mercy Mwangangi said the new cases were drawn from the 5,458 samples that were tested within 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 530 were Kenyans while 50 were foreigners.

In terms of gender distribution, 336 were men and 244 women; the youngest was one and the oldest 92.

The CAS said five more patients had succumbed to the virus, raising fatalities in the country to 465, among them a senior pulmonologist.

"Out of the five new deaths reported in Kenya, two had underlying health conditions. One had cancer and the second had diabetes," said Dr Mwangagi.

At the same time, 198 patients have been discharged from hospital with those in home-based care at 119 and 79 from the hospitals. This brings the total number of discharges to 15,298.

In the distribution of the new cases, Nairobi led with 375 followed by Kiambu which had 53 cases.

