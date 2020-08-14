Nigeria: Teachers Must Improve Intellectually to Stay Relevant - TRCN

13 August 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)

Registrar of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN) Prof. Josiah Ajiboye has said that teachers across the country must work towards improving intellectually so as to impact quality education to students and remain relevant in the profession.

He stated this while delivering a keynote address at a workshop tagged, 'Regulating Teaching Profession in COVID-19 Era', organised by the council for journalists in Abuja on Tuesday.

Represented by the Assistant Director, Department of Planning, Research and Statistics, Dr Magaji Waziri, the registrar said there was need to address the challenge of teachers' professionalism during the pandemic.

He said in order to retain teachers in the profession in the COVID- 19 era, governments were advised by the council to preserve their wages and salaries to motivate them.

While noting that the profession has been on the front burner in recent years, he said teachers had a task which must be translated to quality education and that TRCN was working on strategies aimed at repositioning the profession in the country.

An Assistant Director in the council, Dr Abimbola Okunola, who spoke on the role of TRCN in regulating the teaching profession in COVID-19 era, called for a viable policy for the development of the profession.

