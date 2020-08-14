South Africa: Coronavirus Case At Komatipoort Police Station

press release

All communities serviced by the Komatipoort Police Station, are advised that this police station will be temporarily closed due to members who tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.

The Community Service Centre will now be operated at the Komatipoort SAPS Lapa within the station.

To access the station, the community can call 0794999597, for all emergencies and complaints which will be attended accordingly.

The telephone lines at Komatipoort Police Station Community Service Centre, will not be accessible for the duration of the closure. However service delivery will not be hampered.

The building will be decontaminated and services will resume normally at the station on Sunday, 16 August 2020.

The SAPS management in Mpumalanga apologises for any inconvenience that may arise from this. The Station Commander Lieutenant Colonel Louis Stander can also be contacted at 0824490242.