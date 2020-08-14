Southern Africa: SADC Ministers Meeting Gets Underway

SADC Council of ministers' meeting is currently underway virtually, as they prepare for the 40th Ordinary SADC Summit of Heads of State and Government, which will be held on the 17th August, 2020.

The meeting started at 10:00 am.

During the meeting, Mozambican Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation Verónica Nataniel Macamo Dlhovo took over the chairpersonship of the SADC Council of Ministers from the outgoing chairperson Tanzanian Minister of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation Prof Palamagamba John Kabudi.

All SADC members are represented. Zimbabwe's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Dr Sibusiso Moyo, Minister of State Security Owen Ncube, Minister of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage Kazembe Kazembe, Foreign Affairs and International Trade Permanent Secretary Ambassador James Manzou and some Government officials attended the meeting.