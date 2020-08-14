Zimbabwe: ED Abusing Seperation of Powers - MDC Youths

MDC Alliance youth assembly has accused President Emmerson Mnangagwa of meddling in the judiciary system following the denial of bail for the party youth organiser Godfrey Kurauone by Masvingo High Court.

High Court Judge Justice Neville Wamambo ruled against bail to Kurauone who is alleged to have posted a video of a song in which he is calling for the immediate removal from power of Mnangagwa.

In a statement following the ruling MDC Alliance national youth spokesperson Stephen Chuma said Mnangagwa's regime has condemned the values of separation of powers into bins.

"The denial of bail today by Emmerson Mnangagwa's brutal and corrupt regime is totally unacceptable and barbaric. It is abundantly clear that Emmerson Mnangagwa's corrupt regime has since consigned the principles of separation of powers of the three arms of government into dustbins.

"What we now have is a domineering Executive that is giving political orders to Judiciary thereby upsetting the l balance. The influence of the Executive on the Judiciary effectively puts our justice delivery system into a pit latrine. This is a d chapter in the history of the try! Despite the persecutions by the prosecution, we shall not relent in our fight against corruption." said Chuma

The ruling by Justice Wamambo comes at a time several political activists opposed to Government are standing trial for various charges and have been denied bail by the courts.

Journalist Hopewell Chin'ono and convener of July 31 protests Jacob Ngarivhume are being charged with incitement to commit public violence or alternatively incitement to participate in a gathering with the intent to promote public violence by posting messages through social media. The two are also being denied bail.