Namibia: 'Prophet' Faces More Fraud, Theft Charges

13 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Ester Mbathera

A PURPORTED prophet of the Internal Glory Ministry church, who is accused of defrauding an unemployed woman of N$425 000 appeared in Walvis Bay magistrates' court on Thursday.

The 30-year-old Kaetanus "Atomic Bomb" Shilimela and co-accused Luckas "Shocks" Showa (30) made their first appearance before magistrate Vicky Nicolaidis.

Shilimela was arrested last week at Ondangwa for allegedly luring community members at Walvis Bay and some members of his church to invest in his company by buying shares and deposit money into his account.

The transactions allegedly happened between August and September 2019 at Walvis Bay.

More alleged victims have since come forward to lay charges.

The duo faces six counts of fraud, five counts of theft by false pretences and 12 counts under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act, for acquisition, possession or use of proceeds of unlawful activities.

"God did deal with your struggles. Lay your burden at his feet, God cares for you," said the message on Shilimela's Facebook status on Thursday afternoon.

The two were denied bail and their case was postponed to 19 August.

