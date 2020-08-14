Zimbabwe: Fake Arabic News Story of 68 Covid-19 Trial Volunteers Dying in Zimbabwe Unearthed

13 August 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

A false news report written in Arabic, claiming a medical laboratory in Zimbabwe recently conducted clinical trials of a possible anti-coronavirus vaccine on 80 local volunteers and 68 of them died after the tests, has gone viral on social media platforms in Arab countries.

The story, which has since been picked and published by various news publications, further claims the rest of the survivors are in intensive care.

The original article quotes RMC Africa, a news website for running the story.

"A medical laboratory in Zimbabwe conducted clinical trials of a possible anti-corona virus vaccine on 80 volunteers, 40 of whom were infected with the virus and 40 others were in good health," the fake article reads.

"But a week after they were vaccinated, 68 out of 80 people died and the rest were in intensive care, and the rest are in intensive care, according to the RMC Africa website," the article added.

However, when NewZimbabwe.com verified the story, it discovered that there is no website with that name.

NewZimbabwe.com tried to contact senior government officials in Harare Thursday night, but none were available.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.