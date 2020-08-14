South Africa: If Daily Maverick Readers Chose a Reconstruction Government, Here's Who Would Lead It

analysis

On Wednesday, we asked who you would choose to help rebuild South Africa once we are through the worst of the Covid-19 pandemic that has hammered our economy.

By far, the most votes came in for Finance Minister Tito Mboweni. While the minister is not very popular in the ANC and the broader tripartite alliance, he is clearly popular with Daily Maverick readers.

Of all the responses we received to a question about who you, the Daily Maverick reader, would put into a Reconstruction Cabinet to rebuild our country, Mboweni got the highest number of votes and comments.

Here's one trenchant comment: "Tito only honest man; the rest are thieves."

The idea behind a Reconstruction Cabinet is to highlight the Herculean effort we will need to rebuild an economy that was already in trouble pre-pandemic, but is now in a serious depression with well over 10 million people jobless and 22 million grants being paid monthly by government. This vividly illustrates the depth of need.

Here's some more Tito-love: "He's the only one who speaks the truth. He's direct, not playing politics." And more: "Tito Mboweni - he seems less affected by political meddling and is a bastion of hope...