South Africa: Five Suspects Disarmed By the Anti-Gang Unit

14 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit are making headway in their pursuit to disarm gangsters in this province, and they are continuing in full force to bring an end to the violence associated with gangsterism.

Five suspects are expected to make their court appearances today in Mitchells Plain following an intelligence driven operation by the AGU. On Wednesday searches were conducted at the residences of several known gang members in the Mitchells Plain area. This operation led to the arrest of four male suspects aged 18, 22, 37 and 41 and a female suspects aged 63. Four unlicensed and prohibited 9mm firearms and 63 rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspects. The origin of an abandoned .38 Special revolver and five rounds of ammunition which were discovered in Mitchells Plain is also under investigation.

Read the original article on SAPS.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: SAPS

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.