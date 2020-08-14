South Africa: Five Suspects Disarmed By the Anti-Gang Unit

press release

Members attached to the Anti-Gang Unit are making headway in their pursuit to disarm gangsters in this province, and they are continuing in full force to bring an end to the violence associated with gangsterism.

Five suspects are expected to make their court appearances today in Mitchells Plain following an intelligence driven operation by the AGU. On Wednesday searches were conducted at the residences of several known gang members in the Mitchells Plain area. This operation led to the arrest of four male suspects aged 18, 22, 37 and 41 and a female suspects aged 63. Four unlicensed and prohibited 9mm firearms and 63 rounds of ammunition were seized from the suspects. The origin of an abandoned .38 Special revolver and five rounds of ammunition which were discovered in Mitchells Plain is also under investigation.