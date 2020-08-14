South Africa: Marikana Massacre - Political Will Is Urgently Needed to Deliver Overdue Justice

14 August 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

Each year in the lead up to the commemoration of the Marikana massacre on 16 August, there is a similar refrain: there's been no justice for the victims as perpetrators continue to avoid prosecution. Here is a look at what happened on this day eight years ago in the lead up to the atrocity and what has and, importantly, has not been done to achieve justice.

On the afternoon of 14 August 2012 Mgcineni Noki climbed onto the bull bar of a police Nyala vehicle to talk to SAPS negotiators through a porthole. Nine people had already been killed during the strike at Lonmin and the police had approached the Marikana koppie to ask thousands of striking mineworkers to lay down their weapons and disperse.

Noki, known as "the man in the green blanket", approached the Nyala with four other men. The strike was about wages, he told the police, and workers wanted to speak to Lonmin company managers. He explained that the workers had gathered on the koppie days earlier after members of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) had fired shots at them.

When the police heard that another worker, Lonmin supervisor Isiah Twala, had been murdered, negotiations...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.