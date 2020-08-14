Namibia: Eros Airport Runway Gets a Makeover

Work to restore and improve Eros Airport's runway started this week and is scheduled to take three months.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) this week announced the renovations, saying it would cost around N$23 million to smoothen out the bumpy runway and address potholes.

Otesa/Roadmark joint venture was contracted for the work, and the project will be fully funded by the central government with the NAC as project implementation partner, Dan Kamati, NAC spokesperson, said.

He said these repairs are intended as a short-term solution, and will carry the runway for about two to three years to come.

Kamati said the renovations will not interfere with the airport's daily operations and will be conducted after operational hours.

If all goes as planned, the project would be completed by the first week of October.

Ideally, the company said it wants to implement a full-scale rehabilitation of the runway, taxiways and apron, but this has proven not to be feasible currently due to limited resources.

The estimated cost for full-scale renovations is N$300 million and will be put on ice for now.

Kamati said before the current refurbishment project commenced, daily inspections were conducted to identify areas requiring immediate maintenance to ensure they are safe for operation.

He said operations are funded through the generation of aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue, which has collapsed as a result of the travel bans and restrictions imposed by various governments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Namibian reported early last month that the NAC had lost an estimated N$125 million in the past three months because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This estimated loss represented more than a fifth of the company's total annual revenue of N$500 million.

The company makes most of its revenue from landing fees paid by different international airlines but was left to make do with Air Namibia, which was largely servicing domestic routes and a few repatriation flights.

Calculations show that the NAC makes about N$41,67 million a month, and this translates to roughly N$125 million that was lost in the three months of the lockdown, and the company would continue making losses if international flights remain barred.

Despite this, Kamati said the company remains committed to its obligation to render airport operations for humanitarian, repatriation and cargo operations, and these activities continue to induce significant costs to the NAC.

The company has reduced its non-core operation expenses and discretionary spending while ensuring safe and secure operations in turbulent times, he said.