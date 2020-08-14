Namibia: Eros Airport Runway Gets a Makeover

13 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

Work to restore and improve Eros Airport's runway started this week and is scheduled to take three months.

The Namibia Airports Company (NAC) this week announced the renovations, saying it would cost around N$23 million to smoothen out the bumpy runway and address potholes.

Otesa/Roadmark joint venture was contracted for the work, and the project will be fully funded by the central government with the NAC as project implementation partner, Dan Kamati, NAC spokesperson, said.

He said these repairs are intended as a short-term solution, and will carry the runway for about two to three years to come.

Kamati said the renovations will not interfere with the airport's daily operations and will be conducted after operational hours.

If all goes as planned, the project would be completed by the first week of October.

Ideally, the company said it wants to implement a full-scale rehabilitation of the runway, taxiways and apron, but this has proven not to be feasible currently due to limited resources.

The estimated cost for full-scale renovations is N$300 million and will be put on ice for now.

Kamati said before the current refurbishment project commenced, daily inspections were conducted to identify areas requiring immediate maintenance to ensure they are safe for operation.

He said operations are funded through the generation of aeronautical and non-aeronautical revenue, which has collapsed as a result of the travel bans and restrictions imposed by various governments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Namibian reported early last month that the NAC had lost an estimated N$125 million in the past three months because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

This estimated loss represented more than a fifth of the company's total annual revenue of N$500 million.

The company makes most of its revenue from landing fees paid by different international airlines but was left to make do with Air Namibia, which was largely servicing domestic routes and a few repatriation flights.

Calculations show that the NAC makes about N$41,67 million a month, and this translates to roughly N$125 million that was lost in the three months of the lockdown, and the company would continue making losses if international flights remain barred.

Despite this, Kamati said the company remains committed to its obligation to render airport operations for humanitarian, repatriation and cargo operations, and these activities continue to induce significant costs to the NAC.

The company has reduced its non-core operation expenses and discretionary spending while ensuring safe and secure operations in turbulent times, he said.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Namibian

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Cote d'Ivoire
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?
Ex-Minister Charged with Graft Singles Out Nigeria's Yahoo Boys
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.