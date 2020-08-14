Namibia: Govt Reviews Requirements for Designated Employers

THE labour ministry's Employment Service Board is considering lowering the requirements for employers to register with the ministry as designated employers from 25 to 10 employees.

This is according to a statement issued on Wednesday by the ministry's executive director, Bro-Matthew Shinguadja.

The board came to the conclusion following a meeting with labour minister Utoni Nujoma last week.

Shinguadja said the proposed revision is to be more inclusive, especially towards the informal sector.

"Formalising the economy is an issue that the country is working towards. The informal sector cannot be ignored as it employs a large part of the labour force," he said.

Currently, the Employment Service Act of 2011 states that any employer who employs 25 or more people is a designated employer. The revision by the ministry would lower the requirement to 10.

Shinguadja added that this would not only benefit employers, but also employees.

"Even at the informal level [employees] can be issued with payslips (proof of payment and income) in order to help them with claims at the Social Security Commission as well as for tax purposes to see whether they meet the requirements," he said.

Employers with more than 10 employees will therefore be required to register as designated employer and to report vacancies to the Employment Service Bureau.

Shinguadja added that the ministry has given all government offices, ministries and agencies a deadline until end of September to register with the Employment Service Bureau as not all public institutions are currently compliant.

The Employment Service Board is empowered to monitor and analyse the labour market developments and advises the minister responsible for labour and employment on legislation pertaining to the provision of employment services.