Zimbabwe: Mutare Land Owners Evict Health Workers Over Covid-19 Infection Fears

13 August 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Fadzai Ndangana

Mutare City Council has reported a rise in the number of frontline health workers who are being evicted from their rented lodgings over fears of contracting the deadly COVID-19 disease, a municipality report has revealed.

According to a situation report by Mutare City Council, heath workers are facing stigmatization from society amid a recent upsurge in the number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"There has been a recent rise in the eviction of health workers particularly in the high-density suburb of Sakubva and some were complaining of failing to report for duty after they were thrown out of their lodgings," reads the report.

The report lamented health care worker fatigue and burnouts as they are forced to work round the clock with lack of psycho-social support and allowances.

Mutare urged companies to scale-down on staff members reporting for duty through introducing e-working.

To date, Manicaland Province has 284 cumulative coronavirus cases, 10 deaths and 113 recoveries.

