Namibia: Mungunda Resigns As Standard Bank CEO

13 August 2020
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Lazarus Amukeshe

THE chief executive officer of Standard Bank Namibia Holdings, Vetumbuavi Mungunda, has resigned and will be leaving his post at the end of April 2021.

Mungunda's resignation was announced on the Namibian Stock Exchange (NSX) news platform today, with the company saying he will focus on pursuing other unspecified professional interests.

Mungunda has been the chief executive of Standard Bank Namibia since April 2014.

Under his leadership, the bank listed on the NSX late last year - with shares sold for N$8,90 in their initial public offering. The shares are currently being traded at N$6,90 - 22% below the initial listing price.

The bank announced in June that its shareholders should expect earnings per share for the six months to 30 June 2020 to be between 10% and 20% lower than last year.

Email: [email protected] | Twitter: @Lasarus_A

Read the original article on Namibian.

