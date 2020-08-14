Namibia: Universities Go Online Again

Tertiary education institutions will revert back to online teaching for the bulk of their students as the country moves back to stage 3 of state of emergency regulations.

Minister of health and social services Kalumbi Shangula announced this yesterday at State House.

Shangula said face-to-face classes for grades 10, 11 and 12 pupils will continue.

"Where applicable, pupils should stay in hostels to limit exposure, provided there is no risk of infection at the school," he said.

Early childhood development centres, pre-primary and primary grades 0 to 9 remain closed.

As gatherings are now reduced to 10 people, minister of justice Yvonne Dausab said the government has a general policy to decongest - even at schools.

She said this means the government is encouraging pupils attending classes to be accommodated in hostels.

". . . I would imagine there should not be more than four pupils in a room," Dausab said.