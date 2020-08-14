South Africa: Release of 2019/2020 Provincial Crime Statistics - Eastern Cape

press release

Following the release of the National Crime Statistics by the Minister of Police, General Bheki Cele (MP), the Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Eastern Cape Lieutenant General Liziwe Ntshinga today, 14 August 2020 presented the Provincial annual crime picture for the period of 2019/2020 from 1 April 2019 to 31 March 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner welcomed everyone present and connecting virtually and gave the purpose of the day.

She started by acknowledging the importance of this engagement in understanding where we are, the work done and the strategies we need to implement to strengthen the fight against crime.

She added that the process of informing the public must not end here but must be taken down to the stations.

She concluded by thanking the media for the role they play in the fight against crime.

Acting Provincial Head: Crime Registrar, Colonel Kevin Moodley presented the crime statistics.