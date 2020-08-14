Angolan President Highlights Role of Ambassador Luís De Almeida

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, considered the ambassador Luís de Almeida "one of the most prominent figures of Angolan diplomacy".

In a message of condolences, President João Lourenço mentions that Luís de Almeida "has always passionately defended the name and image of Angola (... )" in the great international forums and in the countries where he was assigned as ambassador.

According to the document, the diplomat - who has passed away in Luanda - has historically been linked to the establishment and consolidation of diplomatic relations with many countries in Africa and Europe.

As a result of this commitment "he obtained in life the fair recognition of the international diplomatic community, which paid him several tributes".

After considering Luís de Almeida "nationalist of the first hour", the President of the Republic stresses that the late ambassador "(... ) leaves a legacy of competence and dignity to the new and future representatives of Angola abroad".

"In this moment of pain, a convey on my behalf and on my wife's behalf, I extend the most sincere condolences to the bereaved family and the national diplomatic community." states the note.

Career ambassador who represented the Angolan State in Germany, France, Morocco, the Netherlands and the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Luís de Almeida died last Wednesday in the Angolan capital, at the age of 87, victim of illness.