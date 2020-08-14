Angola: Mirex Regrets Death of Ambssador Luís De Almeida

14 August 2020
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mirex) on Thursday highlighted the figure of Ambassador Luís de Almeida, it he considers "a notable combatant and icon of the liberation of Angola and Africa".

Career ambassador, who represented the Angolan state in Germany, France, Morocco, the Netherlands and the Community of Portuguese Speaking Countries (CPLP), Luís de Almeida died Wednesday in the Angolan capital, at the age of 87, victim of a disease.

In a note, the ministerial department considers him a fearless pan-Africanist and of enormous dimension, who dedicated his life to the noblest causes of the Angolan nation.

"His dedication and talent, over more than 40 years of diplomatic service, are immeasurably recognized," reads the message of condolences.

According to Mirex, Luís José de Almeida served the country for many years, having become renowned as a great nationalist, patriot, elder, legendary and master, always concerned and dedicated to the affirmation of Angola in the context of nations.

In another note, the ambassador of Angola to the Kingdom of Morocco, Baltazar Diogo Cristóvão, points out the diplomat as "one of the figures of the beginnings of Angolan diplomacy".

"Luís José de Almeida was a respected and historic diplomat (...), who dedicated all his youth and life to the cause of the Angolan people", he underlines in the message.

He adds that the diplomat was one of the activators of Angolan diplomacy, who also played an important role as a journalist.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: ANGOP

Most Popular
Nigeria
Business
Governance
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries
Namibia's First Lady Strikes a Cord with Youth on Engaging Power
Africa's Richest Woman Quits Board of Angolan Phone Operator
Is South Africa Considering Military Intervention in Mozambique?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.