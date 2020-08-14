South Africa: Bultfontein Man Arrested for Dealing in Drugs

14 August 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

On 13 August 2020 at about 16:15, the police received a tip-off about a man dealing in drugs at Kgotha section in Phahameng and immediately went to the mentioned address.

On arrival at the house, members found a 50-year-old man and requested to search the house. Whilst conducting a search, they noticed that one of the rooms is closed. The man told them that the room belonged to someone else and the police members became suspicious.

They opened the room and found scattered clothes on the floor and found dagga wrapped in plastics and 90 Mandrax tablets and some cash in the bathroom. The man was apprehended on the charge of dealing in drugs and will appear in the Bultfontein Magistrate Court on 17 August 2020.

The Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen Baile Motswenyane commended members for the good work and sent appreciations to the residents for trusting SAPS members with this sensitive information which led to the arrest and seizure.

Copyright © 2020 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

